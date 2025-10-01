Shares

NCBA hosted over 100 commercial banking clients today for a high-level forum focused on building business resilience against the rapidly escalating threats of cybercrime, climate change, and fraud.

The event, themed Future-Proofing Business Amid Emerging Risks, brought together mid-to-large enterprise leaders to discuss strategies that extend beyond traditional banking.

Recent data from the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) highlights the critical challenge: the country has faced 4.5 billion cyber threats in 2025 alone, with breaches costing businesses millions of shillings and damaging customer trust. This digital risk is compounded by environmental instability, as climate shocks are estimated to wipe out 3–5% of Kenya’s GDP annually.

NCBA’s focus is on equipping clients to thrive despite these disruptive risks by integrating comprehensive financial and protection solutions.

“We recognize that our customers expect more than financial support to run their businesses,” said Samuel Odhiambo, Managing Director, NCBA Bancassurance Intermediary Ltd. “By integrating our banking and insurance solutions, and supporting them to embed these solutions into their operations, we are helping them mitigate future risks and unlock sustainable growth. This is how NCBA delivers its promise of being a true business partner, beyond the usual credit provider.”

Attendees from sectors including manufacturing, agribusiness, ICT, trade, and real estate engaged in discussions on practical steps to shield their operations.

The forum showcased how NCBA’s integrated offerings can protect against diverse threats: