Get ready for an unforgettable musical experience as Gufy Dox, the visionary artist, is set to launch his highly anticipated studio album, The Kids Are Alive, with a special two-night concert.

The two shows will be held at the stunning Nairobi National Museum Amphitheatre on Friday October 31 and on Saturday November 1. The Friday show will start at 7pm while the Saturday show will start at 8pm.

Gufy Dox aka Ogero Oscar is a multifaceted artist who has firmly established himself on the Kenyan cultural scene. Starting his career as a poet, Gufy expanded his repertoire to become a photographer and film-maker of note.

The new project, The Kids Are Alive, is an expansion of his artistry, fusing poetry and music to weave rhythm, voice, and sound design into a powerful tapestry. It is described as a “personal archive and a collective call to action,” exploring topics such as the urgency of protest, the depth of introspection, and the tenderness of healing. Through its verses and melodies, Gufy invites us to reflect on love, childhood, loss, politics, and protest.

Adding to the magic of the night, the concert will feature guest artist performances from musicians Mutoriah, Coster Ojwang, Hornsphere and Ras Amor.

Gufy Dox has three other studio albums i.e. Black Boy Love (2023), Love and How It Comes (2019) and Misimu (2019). In 2025, Gufy celebrates his 10-year journey as a creative. In 2024, he hosted two sold out shows i.e. You remind me of Someone and From what we have lost.

Tickets are available for sale here: gigs.madfun.com/event/482 and cost as follows:

Early Bird – Ksh. 1,500

Advance – Ksh. 2,000

Gate – Ksh. 3,000

Listen to the The Kids Are Alive album here: Spotify and Apple Music and see you at the show.