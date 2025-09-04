CNN is launching a new multi-platform series, Seasons, which will explore the shifting global trends in fashion, travel, food, technology, design, and art. The series goes beyond the products themselves to uncover the craftsmanship, innovation, and strategy behind the world’s most sought-after items and experiences.
For those who want a deeper look, a quarterly 30-minute TV show will premiere on CNN International starting September 6th.
The inaugural episode focuses on how Japan’s cultural imagination continues to captivate the world by blending heritage with innovation and everyday beauty with exclusivity.
Hosted by Japanese model and creative director Hikari Mori, the first episode offers exclusive access to the artist Takashi Murakami’s Tokyo studio. Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look as he prepares for a new exhibition in Seoul, exploring how Japan’s pop art continues to set the tone for global trends. Hikari also delves into the timeless elegance of traditional textile artisans and reveals how Japan’s unique aesthetic has influenced global culture, from referral-only restaurants to ancient tea rituals.
“This isn’t just about luxury—it’s about the evolving tastes of a generation that values rarity, relevance, and story above all,” said Ellana Lee, Group Senior Vice President and Global Head of Productions at CNN. “Hikari Mori is the ideal host for the first episode of ‘Seasons’ as she brings passion and authority to her narration and is immersed in both Japanese culture and the luxury sector.”
Hikari Mori added, “I am deeply inspired by the awareness and appreciation of the seasons, and by how profoundly they shape culture and tradition. It is an honor for me to serve as the storyteller for CNN’s first episode of ‘Seasons,’ sharing this timeless connection between nature, culture, and creativity.”
Following the Japan-focused premiere, the second episode of “Seasons,” scheduled for December, will shift its focus to Europe with a new host and a spotlight on the UK.