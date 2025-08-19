The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has warned Kenyans not to use Ozempic for weight loss without medical supervision.
PPB has issued a safety alert to the public regarding the unsupervised and off-label use of Semaglutide for weight loss. The board warns that Semaglutide, a prescription-only medicine commonly known by its brand name Ozempic and other generic names, can lead to serious health outcomes when used without medical supervision or for purposes other than its approved use.
Semaglutide aka Ozempic is officially approved for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus that is not sufficiently controlled. While its benefits for this purpose are well-established, serious safety concerns arise when it is used outside of its approved medical purpose, such as for weight loss.
PPB highlighted some of the most common and serious side effects associated with Semaglutide/Ozempic, including:
- Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia)
- Eye conditions
- Acid (gastroesophageal) reflux disease
- Pancreatitis, which can range from mild to severe
Ozempic is a prescription medication containing the active ingredient semaglutide. It is an injectable drug primarily approved for use in adults with type 2 diabetes. Its primary functions are to improve blood sugar control and, for those with both type 2 diabetes and heart disease, to lower the risk of major cardiovascular events like heart attack, stroke, or death.
Ozempic is part of a class of drugs called GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonists. It works by mimicking a natural hormone in the body, which helps to:
- Stimulate insulin release from the pancreas when blood sugar levels are high.
- Decrease the amount of sugar produced and released by the liver.
- Slow down the movement of food through the stomach, which can make you feel full longer and reduce appetite.
The PPB safety alert is below: