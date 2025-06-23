Shares

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development has just completed a review of pesticides used across the country, leading to the withdrawal of 77 harmful pesticides from the market and restrictions on 202 others.

The review was spearheaded by the Pest Control Products Board (PCPB), the national body, which ensures that all authorized pest control products (PCPs) in Kenya are safe for human health and the environment.

The PCPB examined 430 pesticides and used scientific data provided by manufacturers, alongside regulatory decisions from international agencies concerning the chemical compounds within these products.

As a direct result of these findings:

77 pesticides are now completely withdrawn from the Kenyan market.

202 pesticides face restricted use on various crops.

An additional 151 pesticides are currently under review by the PCPB, with a decision expected by December 2025. Until then, the importation or use of these 151 products remains prohibited.

The Ministry has also reviewed the Draft Pest Control Products Bill. This bill has already approved by the Cabinet and will soon be presented to Parliament. The bill aims to significantly enhance the regulation of PCPs.

To further protect the public, the Ministry has implemented several new measures:

All PCP products considered for registration in Kenya must now be registered in their country of origin.

No pest control products globally banned under multilateral environmental agreements will be registered for use in Kenya.

The importation of any chemical compound currently under review that is not approved in the European Union, the United States of America, Australia, and Canada is prohibited until the review is finalized.

ACTIVE INGREDIENTS THAT HAVE BEEN REVIEWED AND RESTRICTED AFTER REVIEW

NO. MOLECULE USE STATUS/ ACTION TAKEN 1. 2, 4-D Amine Herbicide Restricted. Not for use in Coffee 2. Abamectin Miticide Restricted. Not for use in open fields 3. Chlorpyrifos Insecticide Restricted for use as termiticide 4. Dimethoate Insecticide Restricted for use as termiticide 5. Imidacloprid Insecticide Restricted for use on non-open fields 6. Omethoate Insecticide Restricted for use in non-edibles only 7. Propineb Fungicide Restricted. NOT for use on edibles crops 8. Iprodione Fungicide Restricted. NOT for use on edibles crops 9. Oxydemeton- methyl Insecticide Importation stopped until review is concluded

10 Mancozeb Fungicide Reviewed, awaiting decision 11 Permethrin Insecticide Reviewed awaiting decision

ACTIVE INGREDIENTS AND ASSOCIATED PESTCIDES WITHDRAWN FROM KENYAN MARKET

NO. MOLECULE USE 1. Acephate Insecticide 2. Chlorothalonil Fungicide 3. Pymetrozine Insecticide 4. Thiacloropid Insecticide 5. Diuron Herbicide 6. POE Tallow Amine Co-formulant 7. Kasugamycin Fungicide 8. Pyridalyl Insecticide

BANNED PESTICIDES IN KENYA

NO. COMMON NAME USE 1. 2, 4, 5-T (2,4,5- Trichloro- phenoxybutyric acid Herbicide 2. Chlordane Insecticide 3. Chlordimeform Insecticide 4. DDT ( Dichlorodiphenyl Trichloroethane) Agriculture 5. Dibromochloropropane Soil Fumigant 6. Endrin Insecticide 7. Ethylene dibromide – EDB (1,2- dibromoethane) Soil Fumigant

.