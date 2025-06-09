Shares

Mawingu is celebrating a decade of impactful connectivity through a partnership with Microsoft. It has connected nearly 9.7 million and institutions across 30 counties in Kenya, with recent expansion into Tanzania.

Mawingu is a Kenyan internet service provider that serves rural and peri-urban markets in Kenya and it has recently expanded into Tanzania.

It was founded in 2012 to address the significant challenges of connectivity in East Africa, particularly in areas with limited infrastructure, where reliable high-speed internet was both scarce and costly.

In 2013, Microsoft provided a grant to Mawingu to help pilot affordable wireless broadband.

Speaking about the milestone, Farouk Ramji, CEO of Mawingu, said: “The internet provides equal opportunities for everyone. By connecting previously underserved communities, the partnership has opened up new possibilities for innovation and participation in the global economy, underlining the importance of inclusive connectivity for Africa’s growth.”

On her part, Phyllis Migwi, the Country Manager for Microsoft Kenya, highlighted the power of strategic partnerships in achieving remarkable results. “Africa has a unique opportunity to become a key player in the global digital economy, driving forward a new wave of technological advancement and prosperity for the continent. Internet connectivity is the lifeblood of the digital economy, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration and support of Mawingu to further expand digital access across Kenya and the broader East Africa community,” she said.

With additional support from the U.S. Development Finance Corporation, which invested $4.1 million in 2016, Mawingu expanded its coverage to over three million people across Central Kenya. Microsoft has provided mentorship, technical support, and tools like Azure and Power BI, which helped Mawingu scale operations and optimize its network using AI.

Through the Mawingu Foundation, its social impact branch, it provides subsidized internet to community institutions such as health centers and vocational training institutes. It also offers digital literacy programs aimed at empowering women, youth, and people with disabilities. A Microsoft grant in 2024 enabled the Foundation to connect hundreds of institutions, benefitting over 2,500 learners with special needs.

Mawingu aims to reach 28 million East Africans with reliable, affordable internet by 2028.