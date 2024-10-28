Shares

Advances in technology have meant that most of the services that we consume on a regular basis have been moved online in a bid to ensure convenience. Consequently, the rise of e-commerce, has seen people adopting digital payment methods such as the Loop Visa card.

Loop is essentially a digital banking service that allows users to carry out a wide range of transactions, get loans, invest, set financial goals and track their expenditures. The app is ideal for millennials and Gen Zs who are earning an income and want to take charge of their financial standing.

Over time, digital payments which includes mobile money and card payments have become such a big part of our lives that we even forget to carry cash around with us. As a matter of fact, total transaction value of digital payments in Kenya for 2024 is projected to hit $8,758 Million.

On my part, I recently acquired a Loop Visa card and it has served me well when making purchases at supermarkets or eateries, online shopping, and while making payments for subscriptions to some of the international service providers such as Netflix, F1 Tv, Google email subscription, among others.

Here are some of the benefits of making payments using the Loop Visa card.

Convenience

As the saying goes, “Mambo ni mengi na masaa ni machache” our hectic lifestyles mean that we often don’t have time to waste with people looking for the most convenient ways to achieve their goals.

When it comes to making payments, the Loop Visa card provides this convenience by allowing you to pay for anything, anywhere and at any time. Whether you’re shopping online, ordering food delivery, booking travel, or paying bills, you can use your Loop Visa card to make payments seamlessly. You don’t have to worry about carrying cash or cheques, or finding a mobile money agent when you need to make a payment.

Shopping Vouchers

Loop is offering any new customer who acquires a Loop Visa card with a Ksh. 1,500 shopping voucher. While existing customers who switch to a Loop Visa card will walk away with a Ksh. 2,500 shopping voucher.

Security

With advances in technology, there has been an unfortunate rise in the number of cases of digital fraud with hackers trying to make away with your hard-earned money. However, the Loop Visa card has top notch security features that ensure that your money is safe at all times.

Some of the measures that the Loop Visa card come loaded with to ensure safety of your funds includes, an anti-fraud detection system that uses artificial intelligence to make predictive analytics that can be able to detect irregular use of your card in real time. Such transactions are usually declined ensuring that your money is safe.

Worldwide Acceptance

When travelling out of the country whether for business or leisure, the ability to make payments with ease can determine whether or not you are going to enjoy the trip.

The Loop Visa offers worldwide acceptance which means that you can be anywhere in the world and dealing with any currency but as long as you are making a payment with your Loop Visa card it will be accepted. As such, you don’t have to worry about how you are going to make payments when planning for your next international trip.

Rewards

Loop has partnered with various establishments such as Java, Quickmart, Carrefour, Emirates whereby they give rewards whenever you make a payment using your Loop Visa card. A good example is a partnership with Quickmart which will one get a 10% cash back for purchases made at their outlets via the LOOP Card, for purchases worth KES 2000 and above.

So, what are you waiting for, get your Loop Visa card for a chance to get a free shopping and so much more.