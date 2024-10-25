Shares

The inaugural Afro-Latin Tamasha music and dance event has been scheduled to take place on Saturday, 2nd November this year at the Alliance Française in Nairobi. The dance event comes at a time when Kenya’s Afro-Latin dance scene is rapidly growing, showcasing a wealth of talented instructors, dancers, and choreographers.

Advance tickets to the dance event are currently available at Ksh. 1,500, while gate tickets will sell at Ksh. 2,000.

The event will kick off with DJs delivering an exhilarating blend of diverse genres from Salsa, Bachata, Kizomba, Semba, and Kompa to Afrobeats. Dance troupes and duo performances will display the sophistication of Afro-Latin dance as live band performances of Afro-Latin music will compel the audience to sway, dance, and mingle.

The event will showcase a diverse range of individual or couple dance performances from Kenyan and international artists. The performers include Jos Lyon and Kerrtu (Bachata) from Estonia, Tanzania’s Michu and Dominika (Urban Kiz), and Diddy and the Stars (Afrobeat/Afro-Latin fusion). Kenya will be represented by Esther Reggaeton, Sanchez Salvador and Luycer (Cuban Son), The Gentlemen (Afrobeat/Gengetone fusion), Anno’s One Fine Day Art Centre (Ballet), Maestros Casineros (Rueda de Casino), JP (Shega/Reggaeton fusion), Dance With Me Malindi (Afrobeat/Bongo/Amapiano fusion) and Passion en Fuego Dance Studio (Afro-Latin fusion).

Robert Munene, the Executive Producer and Team Lead of the festival, is also a passionate dancer and enthusiast of Afro-Latin dance. Speaking ahead of the dance event, Munene shared, “Afro Latin Tamasha will be a vibrant celebration of Afro-Latin culture, with electrifying live bands and DJs at its heart. This event promises to be a hub of joy and cultural connection through music and dance, offering dazzling performances from our dynamic dance community. Attendees can expect an immersive experience brimming with culture, movement, and pride for our city. Everyone is welcome!”

Afro-Latin Tamasha extravaganza will be a celebration of diversity, creativity and community. According to the organizers of the show, the event is about uniting people, sharing experiences, and creating lasting memories, through music and dance.