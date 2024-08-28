Shares

We live in a world where technology is rapidly evolving and businesses have to stay ahead of the curve in order to maintain competitiveness and operational efficiency. In the manufacturing and distribution sector, businesses have had to adopt enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems like the Syspro ERP in order to remain competitive.

ERP can be termed as a software system that helps you run your entire business through supporting automation and processes in finance, human resources, manufacturing, supply chain, services, procurement among others.

However, in a bid to fully realize the system’s potential as well as ensure that your business has a competitive advantage, Syspro has integrated Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning into their system to optimize processes and enhance business insights.

Integration of the Sypro ERP with these technologies has not only enhanced the overall functionality of the system but has also ensured that business processes are streamlined and decision-making is data driven.

Here are some of the benefits that a business can gain from the Syspro ERP which has been integrated with AI.

Syspro Inventory Management

The system utilizes Machine Learning to predict when inventory is likely to run out, taking into account factors like seasonality or regional sales spikes. This ensures that there is efficient inventory management, reducing both shortages and overstocks.

This has become very important since the COVID days when there were stock outs due to supply chain disruptions.

Streamlining Financial Operations with Syspro

For any business, the risk of fraud is an even present risk. As such early detection of anomalies in transactions is very critical to ensure that losses are avoided. The AI-driven automation in the financial modules of Syspro ERP assists in real time fraud detection by analyzing transaction patterns, automating invoice processing, and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Data-Driven Decision Making

Manufacturing businesses generally generate a lot of data which ordinarily would take a lot of time to analyze. However, Syspro’s machine learning algorithms are able to quickly analyze the data and arrange it in an easy to understand format.

Businesses can then be able to derive actionable insights from the vast amounts of data within the ERP system. These insights aid the business in making informed, data-driven decisions thereby driving growth and efficiency.

Predictive Analytics and Forecasting

Integration of AI and ML has seen data being processed at unprecedented speeds, providing businesses with predictive analytics. For instance, demand forecasting becomes more accurate by analyzing historical sales data, ensuring optimal stock levels and reduced carrying costs.

Better Customer Interactions

The Syspro ERP leverages on AI to enhance customer interactions but utilizing intelligent and human like chat bots that answer and even predict customer queries quickly. This intelligent automation goes a long way to ensure a more personalized customer experience.

In the Kenyan market one of the customers who has implemented the Syspro ERP is KWAL which manufactures, imports, distributes, sells and exports alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The manufacturer implemented the Syspro ERP in 2020 and they since then they have benefited from SYSPRO’s ease of use and the ability to monitor costs more effectively. It has also enabled them to get a single repository of data to be built, and this has made monthly reporting and consolidation across the group far easier.

Joshua Koskei, KWAL’s ICT Manager, said, “SYSPRO has also significantly improved our productivity. By giving us more active control of our production costs and improved visibility into our operation, SYSPRO is paving the way for us to increase our profits.”