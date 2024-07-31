Shares

Google has announced the expansion of its Wildfire Boundary Tracker to 17 new countries, including Kenya. The other countries covered in the expansion are Andorra, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Monaco, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Portugal, Rwanda, Slovenia, Spain, and Turkey.

The AI-powered tool is designed to help communities better prepare for and respond to the increasing threat of wildfires. The tool also provides accurate and up-to-date information on wildfire boundaries directly in Google Search and Maps.

The expansion comes at a time when the world is experiencing a surge in wildfires, with countries across Europe and Africa particularly affected. By leveraging advanced AI technology, the wildfire tracking model analyses satellite imagery and other data sources to deliver precise and reliable information on the spread of wildfires.

In Kenya alone, fires have contributed to 0.6% of tree cover loss between 2001 and 2023. According to Global Forest Watch, there have been 341 high-confidence fire alerts reported so far in Kenya in 2024.

To cater to diverse populations, Google’s wildfire boundary tracker supports multiple languages. It is designed to complement existing emergency response efforts, providing an additional layer of protection for at-risk communities.

According to a report by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), wildfires will become more frequent, more intense, and more enduring as global temperatures continue to rise as a result of global warming. And although catastrophic fires in Australia, Europe, and the North American west have commanded the global headlines, 67% of the area of this annual global toll, from all causes, has been in Africa.

Yossi Matias, Vice President and Head of Google Research said this about the expansion, “We are committed to using technology to help people stay safe during natural disasters. By expanding our wildfire boundary tracker, we hope to empower communities with the information they need to protect themselves and their loved ones.”