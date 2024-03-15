Shares

American actress Jenifer Lewis has revealed in a post on Twitter that she was operated on in Nairobi after a near fatal fall in Tanzania.

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: "In pitch black I didn't know I was falling." Jenifer Lewis opens up to @RobinRoberts about a near-fatal fall she took while on her dream vacation. See more tonight at 8:30pm ET on @ABCNewsLive and @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/oSMAjsoXog — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 12, 2024

While replying to a question in which country exactly she fell after TMZ Tweeted that it happened in Africa (it is a country after all). Jenifer Lewis apparently fell 10 feet from a hotel balcony while vacationing in Tanzania in December 2022. After the incident, she was airlifted to Nairobi where she received the much needed surgery. The surgery apparently took 9 hours. The name of the hospital was not revealed but my guess is probably Nairobi Hospital or Aga Khan Hospital both of whom are popular with foreigners.

I fell in Tanzania and was airlifted to Kenya. The 9 hour surgery took place in Nairobi. Thank you @OnpachidaM for your love and support♥️ — Jenifer Lewis (@JeniferLewis) March 14, 2024

Jenifer Lewis was in Africa in November 2022 and visited Cape Town and Rwanda. She later travelled to Tanzania where the accident occurred. According to her interview with Good Morning America

“When the sun sets in the Serengeti, there are no streetlights. It is pitch black. I was escorted to the lodge, my room, but I wasn’t given a tour. I should’ve been given tour. I laid out my safari clothes, and I saw the infinity pool out on my deck, so I went out. I was just taking in the fact that I was back in the Serengeti once again, and I’m walking, and all of a sudden – bam – I had fallen 10 feet into a dry ravine full of boulders and stones and sharp rocks.”

She has since made a full recovery.

Jenifer Lewis is an American actress who began her career appearing in Broadway musicals and worked as a back-up singer for Bette Midler before appearing in films, Beaches and Sister Act. She has more than 300 appearances in film and television. Jenifer stars on the hit show Black-ish (ABC), where her hilarious portrayal of Ruby Johnson earned her a nomination for the 2016 Critics Choice Award.