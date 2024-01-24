Shares

Mitaki Onchiri has emerged as the winner of a brand-new Mazda Demio in the Safaricom ‘Win a Car Campaign’ gaming challenge that ran from October to December 2023.

Safaricom launched the ‘Win a Car Campaign’ to demonstrate support for the gaming community. The campaign provided opportunities for gamers to showcase, explore and fine-tune their gaming skills.

The ‘Win a Car Campaign’ involved youth gamers taking part in contests within the Safaricom-Hook gaming service. The contest included a daily leaderboard that ranked users according to the total number of points collected for various challenges and a daily trivia. Aside from the grand prize of a Mazda Demio car, daily winners won cash vouchers, and for the three months, Kes 500,000 worth of vouchers were won overall.

Onchiri, who hails from Nyamira County, plans to gift the car to his parents to support them in their daily activities.

“I am so grateful to Safaricom for this amazing opportunity. As a gamer in Kenya, there are few opportunities to monetise or be rewarded for skills such as gaming. But, to win a car is beyond what I thought. So, I am so excited to have won and for my skills to be acknowledged, and I want to share this win by delivering the car to my parents to show them that I can make something of such unconventional skills,” said Mr Onchiri.

“At Safaricom, we are passionate about being a transformative partner in our customers’ lives. Through the ‘Win a Car Campaign’, we aimed to accelerate content growth by delivering relevant and segmented propositions that speak to our youth customer passion points, creating opportunities where they could get more value from our services by winning money vouchers or even getting their hands on a brand-new car in a fun and entertaining way,” said Fawzia Ali Kimanthi, Safaricom PLC Chief Consumer Business Officer.

“This campaign signifies our deliberate effort to be an enabler of online passions and explore opportunities to support local game development as well as avail a distribution platform that will connect game developers to gaming communities. As such, we have partnered with gaming service providers like OnMobile to avail our customers of a rich catalogue of premium (Casual, hyper-casual and Esports) gaming propositions,” she added.

The campaign was also in line with the new youth product, Safaricom-Hook, which seeks to empower the youth by leveraging the power of technology through three key hooks. This campaign falls under the Culture Hook, where Safaricom seeks to enable the youth to pursue passion points such as Esports. The telco will also be partnering with local organisations in coaching Esports.

Safaricom also launched a new home thematic last year dubbed ‘It Feels Good to be Home’ ensuring that their technologies support gaming at all levels by providing good home, 4G and 5G network services to ensure quality gaming experiences.