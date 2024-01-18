Shares

OPPO plans to launch its new flagship, the Oppo Reno11 series, in the Kenyan market on 25th January 2024.

The Oppo Reno11 series will be available in two variants i.e. The Oppo Reno11 and the Oppo Reno11 Pro, both of which are both 5G devices.

The Oppo Reno11 series will run on Android 14 + ColorOS 14 and it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor + ARM Mali-G68 MC4 (Oppo Reno11) and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 + Arm Mali G610 MC6 950MHz for the Oppo Reno11 Pro.

The Oppo Reno11 series comes with a triple camera setup i.e. 50MP + 8MP (wide) + 32MP (telephoto) and a 32MP selfie camera. The shooting modes for the cameras are: Rear: Photo, Video, Pro, Portrait, Night, Hi-Res, Pano, Slo-Mo, Time-lapse, Dual-View Video, Sticker, Text Scanner, and Google Lens and Selfie: Photo, Video, Portrait, Pano, Night, Time-lapse, Dual-View Video, and Sticker.

OPPO Reno11 series specifications