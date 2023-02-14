Shares

CFAO Motors, the official distributor of the Suzuki brand, has launched the Suzuki Baleno a new hatchback model in the market. This cutting-edge compact car is designed to offer drivers an unparalleled blend of style, performance, and convenience.

Since 2019, CFAO Motors has targeted the B2C segment by offering small passenger vehicles under 1500cc that are compact, fuel-efficient, and affordable to meet growing demand.

Under the hood, the Suzuki Baleno is powered by a fuel-efficient powerful 1500cc petrol engine that delivers robust performance and exceptional fuel efficiency. The car is fitted with all-new external and internal enhancements with the latest technology and connectivity features for exceptional drivability.

The new sporty and stylish model also features a 4-speed automatic transmission, 360-degree camera plus Heads Up Display, 6 airbags, LED headlights, 9inch infotainment system display, and enhanced fuel consumption of 14-17km per liter, all while remaining spacious, comfortable, convenient, and suitable for everyday use.

CFAO Motors, Managing Director Arvinder Reel said, the Suzuki Baleno epitomizes our brand’s commitment to solidify our footing in the evolving mobility value chains. This further reinstates our promise to deliver vehicles of the highest quality, durability, and reliability for our customers. This model is specifically designed with the young motor enthusiast, families, and budding entrepreneur in mind due to its unique features and fuel efficiency fit for customers seeking to make bolder moves with its combination of style, technology, and performance, the Baleno is the perfect compact car for drivers who demand the very best.”

The launch of the Suzuki Baleno comes at a time when CFAO Motors is expanding its product lineup. This includes brands such as Toyota, Yamaha, Automark, and

Hino trucks and buses, as well as Winpart, a spare parts distributor. CFAO Motors seeks to enhance its value proposition and market share, especially in the B2B and B2C segments, to gain a competitive advantage by offering customers a quality range of new models.

The vehicle will be available nationwide through CFAO Motors extended network of 33 branches and dealerships. Customers are guaranteed a 3-year or 100,000km manufacturer warranty and can support vehicle purchases by receiving financing options through major financial institutions in Kenya as well as enjoy a comprehensive After Sales Service.