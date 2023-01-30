Shares

Absa Bank has announced a Ksh. 2 Million sponsorship for the annual edition of the Sirikwa Classic Cross-Country set to take place on Saturday 4th February at Lobo Village, Uasin Gishu County.

The second edition of the Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Tour, formerly known as Agnes Tirop Cross Country, is set to attract a host of local and international athletes on the back of a successful event last February.

Absa Bank’s Uasin Gishu Regional Manager Julius Songok affirmed the bank’s continued investment in the development of grassroots athletics, which continues to build Kenya’s reputation in World Athletics and the important role it plays in the positive development of our society.

“We are excited to bring yet another world-class athletics event, and to continue sustaining our country’s dominance in the world of Athletics. As a brand, we are leveraging strategic partnerships with Athletics Kenya and stakeholders in the sports industry on how we can play a role in scaling local athletic events bigger, better and more exciting.” said Mr Songok.

Over the last three years, Absa Bank has partnered with Athletics Kenya to continuously elevate and grow the profile of events such as the Kip Keino Classics into a world class event attracting iconic athletes such as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Trayvon Bromell and Justin Gatlin to compete with Kenyan stars on home soil.