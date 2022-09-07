Shares

Crtve DEVELOPMENT (CD), a Pan African social agency is hosting a series of training and sensitization workshops to build a voice on climate justice in the lead up to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 27) slated for November 2022 in Egypt, and beyond.

The workshops are part of a campaign to help shape the broader narrative of climate justice in Africa. Representatives from organizations such as Greenpeace, WRI and the British Council will equip to equip creatives, policy makers and community leaders from across the continent on climate-related policy education, community participation as well as arts and media up-skilling programmes throughout this week.

The campaign, dubbed the WE!ARE movement, seeks to inspire young people across the continent to share their vision of the Africa they want to see and voice the climate justice demands of their communities through dialogue and creative expression.

According to Dr. Okito Wedi, Founder & CEO, Crtve DEVELOPMENT: “The story of climate justice on the African continent cannot be written without us. Climate justice remains one of the least understood and socialized topics in Africa. We are happy to start and champion this conversation as we head towards COP 27. Our key objective is that collectively, we will be able to better shape the narrative of climate justice and centre important policy issues for communities.”

“There has never been a better time to raise the voice on climate discourse. Kenya and indeed Africa are the hardest hit by the global climate crisis. Through the WE!ARE campaign, we want to harness the power of art and creativity to change the narrative on climate change and development in Kenya and hopefully bridge the gap between communities who will most be affected,” noted Dr. Wedi.

Currently, Kenya is experiencing a crippling drought in years, killing livestock and squeezing herders. According to authorities, at least 3.5 million people in Kenya have been affected and need drinking water.

The WE!ARE movement is giving young Africans an opportunity to speak their minds, lead the conversation, and share their solutions on their terms. To get involved, visit www.africabywe.org or join the conversation on our social media platforms using the hashtag #AfricaByWe.