The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon has launched a 6-week training program for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) who will be taking part in the 2022 marathon.

Persons with Disabilities will participate in the 21kms Wheelchair race and 42kms Relay race alongside the 42kms Full Marathon, 21kms Half Marathon, 10kms and the 5kms Family Fun Run. This is part of the marathon’s agenda to support diversity and inclusion by increasing participation of persons with disabilities.

The program builds on the partnership with Association for the Physically Disabled of Kenya (APDK), Sight Savers and Light for the World; with renowned marathoner, Douglas Wakihuuri as the lead trainer for over 50 participants who have disabilities.

Mr. Peter Gitau, Chair of the Local Organising Committee said, “At Standard Chartered, we believe in a fair and balanced world, where everyone is welcome to participate and given the same chances in a safe and inclusive environment. We aim to boost access and equality within our events by running outreach programmes and partnering with local organisations to understand how we can improve accessibility to our events for people living with disabilities.”

The Marathon Organising Committee has worked with Association for the Physically Disabled of Kenya (APDK) over many years to mobilise wheelchair race participants for the marathon This includes the verification of the routes and venues for the wheelchair participants as well as putting together the requirements of the wheelchair participants for the marathon. Last year, the marathon hosted 86 wheelchair race participants.

The Bank released its first Marathon Sustainability Report highlighting their impact on the environment and the community through strategic partnerships. For instance, the bank recycled a 100% of waste generated from the 2021 marathon, eradicated single use plastics in the event, planted over 11000 tree seedlings, over 80 PWDS’ participated in the marathon and supported 5 local charities from the funds raised from the marathon.

This year, through the slogan ‘a tree per runner’ the marathon targets to plant at least 25,000 trees. The Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon may be the first in Africa to measure its impacts across a broad range of sustainability impacts particularly relating to waste, climate, and charitable donations.

Registration for the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon is open for both virtual and the physical marathon. Individual and corporate participants are encouraged to take advantage of the early bird entry fee of KES 2,000 up to 10th October 2022. After this the fee will go up to Ksh. 2,500.