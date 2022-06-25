Shares

The Toyota Gazooo team is leading in the ongoing 2022 WRC Safari Rally at the Soysambu Super Stage two. So far the four GR Yaris rally cars are still going strong in the demanding conditions and have managed to lock in the top four places on the leaderboard.

The drivers demonstrated amazing performance with the Toyota Yaris that kept Fans excited throughout.

An interesting fact is that the Yaris runs on a 100 per cent sustainable fossil-free fuel. With a renewable blend of synthetic and bio-fuel components, the fuel is the first of its kind to be used in an FIA motorsport world championship.

Toyota CFAO Motors hosted customers today at the Soysambu stage for a closer viewing of the 2022 WRC Safari Rally. If the performance today was anything to go by tomorrow we are in for a treat from the team