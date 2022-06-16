Shares

Wendy Cherop Boit has emerged as the second winner of a fully paid trip to Qatar to watch two matches of the 2022 World Cup live. This is courtesy of the ongoing Coca-Cola’s FIFA World Cup Buy and Win Promotion in Kenya.

Ms Boit, a 25-year-old graduate of Maseno University and resident of Nakuru City was announced as the winner of the ongoing Buy and Win promotion by Coca-Cola that was launched in April. The promotion is giving five consumers a chance to win tickets to Qatar. The announcement took place at Midland Hotel, Nakuru on Friday, 10th June.

“I am excited about the opportunity. I came across the promotion when I was purchasing the product in my local supermarket, and I participated a few times after that. I won airtime on two occasions, and I thought that was it. I didn’t expect it would get me into the draw for the ticket to Qatar and I did not expect to win such a prize, I am still in shock,” said Ms Boit.

The first winner of the ongoing Buy and Win promotion by Coca-Cola was Veronica Maweu from Kayole, Nairobi. With three more tickets to go, all five winners will get the full Qatar experience in November during this year’s World Cup tournament in Doha, Qatar. The package will include a 5-day all-expenses paid trip with tickets to watch two live matches.

Ezile Bubu, Country Channel & Trade Marketing Manager at Coca-Cola Beverages Africa – Kenya, had this to say, “We are very excited to hand over the second ticket to Qatar to Ms Boit. We are happy about the uptake of the promotion. We have so far given away more than Ksh40 million in cash and airtime to Kenyans in the last 2 months that the promotion has been running. We still have lots of prizes up for grabs and have extended the period of the promotion to the end of July to give more Kenyans a chance to win. Buy any participating big pack, send the code under the closure to 40111 and you could be our next winner!”

Coca-Cola consumers and football fans in the country recently relished the opportunity to view and take photos with the original FIFA World Cup trophy at the KICC grounds on May 27th as part of the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola.

The trophy arrived in the country on the 26th of May and was received by senior government officials at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), and was later presented to His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House by the 2002 FIFA World Cup legend, Brazilian defender Juliano Belletti.

To participate in the promotion, consumers can purchase a 1Litre, 1.25Litre or 2Litre bottle of Coke, Coke No Sugar, Fanta or Sprite. Check the code under the cap and SMS the code to 40111 for a chance to win instant prizes and be entered into the draw to watch the FIFA World Cup games in Qatar. Once a consumer wins a prize, they will receive an instant message with details of the win and collection process.