Dr. Kipkirui Langat has emerged as the winner of the 9th leg of the Safaricom Golf Tour which was held at the Kericho Golf Club. Langat, a Kericho based golfer, won the corporate golf tournament, which was held on Saturday June 5.

Langat, who has a handicap of 20, posted 40 stableford points courtesy of six pars and several bogies to claim the title ahead of his closest challenger, Erastus Orina, who finished second with 39 points.

” I am delighted to be named the winner of the Safaricom Golf Tour here in Kericho. My win today came as surprise as I have just been in the sport for fifteen months now. As for me every game provides a learning lesson and that is what has made me continue improving and performing well even in the tournaments I have been participating in. I thank Safaricom for this great initiative of taking golf to the regions and making it accessible to everyone,” said Dr. Langat

Dr. Langat, who was also named the winner of the Nearest to the pin award, scored 19 points in the front nine and 21 points in the back nine to beat a field of 128 golfers from Kericho and its environs. He joins other winners from the other eight legs who will battle it out at the grand finale to be held at Vipingo Ridge in August.

Among the lady golfers, playing off handicap 19, Kericho’s Lady captain Eunice Korir emerged victorious having carded 37 points courtesy of first and second nine scores of 19 and 18 points respectively. Claiming the Runners Up spot in the Men and Ladies’ categories were Patrick Langat and Hellen Koech with 38 and 35 points respectively.

Taking home the staff top prize was Walter Ongondo after posting 27 points ahead of his closest challenger Collins Too with 24. Meanwhile, Faith Chemtai from Nandi claimed the longest drive contest among the ladies with Dalvin Hunjan settling for longest drive award among the men.

Among the guests, Kipkemoi Korir was crowned the category winner after closing his round with 37 points courtesy of a first nine score of 22 points and second nine score of 15 points. The Best first nine went to Kibet Too, with the best second nine award going to Lawrence Nyangena of Kisii Golf Club, who garnered 21 and 22 points, respectively.

The Safaricom Golf Series now moves to Western Region, Kitale Golf Club on 11th June for its tenth leg. The tour has so far drawn over 4,800 golfers who have taken part in the tournaments, junior clinics and outreach programs.

As part of growing Golf among the juniors in the country, Safaricom has partnered with Junior Golf Foundation to tap and nurture young talent in the golf sport. The juniors can register with Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) for KES.1,000 and have access to any golf club in the country to play Golf.