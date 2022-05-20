Shares

The Safaricom Golf Tour will be heading to Nyali Golf Club in Mombasa County this weekend for the 8th leg of the series.

The Nyali tournament comes one week after the seventh leg of the tour held at Karen Country Club last week which saw 70-year-old Don Riaroh and 9-year-old Muriithi Gatu named the overall winners in the corporate and junior tournaments respectively.

The weekend’s tournament also marks the first Safaricom Golf Tour to be held in the coastal region. The event has drawn a field of 220 senior golfers and over 50 juniors, from all the six counties of the Coast including Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, Tana River and Taita Taveta.

The corporate tournament is scheduled for Saturday while the juniors will take to the course on Sunday alongside the golf clinic at the same facility.

The Safaricom Golf Tour has so far traversed seven locations across the country namely: Nanyuki, Limuru, Muthaiga, Nyanza, Machakos, Eldoret and Karen, drawing over 4,200 golfers who have taken part in the tournaments, junior clinics and outreach programmes.

“As we embark on the second half of our inaugural golf tour, we remain optimistic of the impact it is having. We have reached close to 3,000 young people through the clinics, junior tournament and outreach programmes and we look forward to interacting with more young people from the Coast this weekend”, Said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

After the Nyali tournament, six more legs will take place before the series culminates in a grand finale at Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County, in August.

Safaricom has also partnered with Junior Golf Foundation to continue tapping and nurturing young talent in the sport. The juniors can register with Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) for KES.1,000 and have access to any golf club in the country.