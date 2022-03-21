Shares

The disruptive impact of the pandemic will be felt for years to come but with normalcy gradually resuming, it is time to reflect on how home technology is enabling an enhanced lifestyle for better health and well-being of individuals and families.

To begin with, people have now adopted a home-centric daily routine meaning they are now paying closer attention to their personal living spaces. Also, spending more time indoors means they are now more connected to their homes.

Nowadays when consumers buy home appliances like televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners, they are not just seeking to acquire a fancy gadget, but are looking for innovative technology that blends in with their new lifestyles.

Home devices should also augment the building’s interior design. For instance, a TV that when not in use, displays captivating paintings on its screen that resemble a work of art on the wall.

At the recent CES 2022, one of the most influential technology events globally, leading tech firms including LG Electronics showcased such ground-breaking inventions designed to make life more enjoyable, less challenging and more convenient every day.

Life-enhancing products also promote mental health. Mental well-being is as important as physical well-being. A home should therefore be a place where people enjoy stress-free companionship with each other. Hence the need to equip your home with devices that alleviate stress by making your daily house chores like cooking, cleaning and washing less monotonous and tedious.

Research shows that improving our daily lives enables us to live longer and more fulfilling lives. We are able to build better relationships and become more productive even when working from home. Innovative home appliances that are synchronized with our lifestyles using artificial intelligence (AI) contribute to our overall well-being and peace of mind.

Examples bound of AI-powered devices that deliver superior living experiences such as refrigerators that alert you when your groceries are running out. Precise cooling performance minimizes fluctuations in temperature thus keeping fruits and vegetables fresh longer.

Another mind-blowing technology is an indoor appliance developed by LG that allows you to cultivate vegetables and herbs at home. From a nutritional perspective, it puts you in control of your diet, a major factor in longevity.

The metaverse is another innovation shaping home-life. Defined as a ‘collective, virtual and shared space encompassing virtually enhanced physical reality’ the metaverse has become the place for recreation, entertainment, learning and socializing. By being part of virtual communities, people will not need to leave their homes, for instance, to attend music concerts as they can do so from the comfort of their living room. Besides convenience, the most distinct benefit of the metaverse is helping people remain connected socially despite physical distancing measures to contain the spread of disease. Again, this ensures mental well-being as individuals feel less isolated from their social networks.

Investing in lifestyle innovations provides people with an escape from the daily routine of home chores by infusing creativity in whatever we do. This has been shown to increase positive emotions, reduce stress and anxiety. Creativity also helps us perceive the world around us in different ways and boosts mental health.

Wellness coach Elizabeth Scott notes that being more creative ‘expands our perspective so that we notice more possibilities in life.” With ovens and fryers that are precisely calibrated to deliver crisp, evenly cooked meals, you can sharpen your culinary skills. Cooking healthy meals for family and friends should not be a time-consuming affair rather a fun experience.

An air conditioner may seem like just an ordinary appliance but if designed to maximize removal of harmful particulates from the air we breathe, it can help prevent respiratory illnesses attributable to home-based pollution. According to the World Health Organization, indoor air pollution is the leading factor in premature deaths, affecting 4.3 million people annually.

These are just a few real illustrations of how innovative home technologies are transforming living spaces and indoor experiences and helping individuals and families live healthier lives. In the future, consumers will be looking out for that which enables them to lead a connected and self-sufficient life.

By Sa Nyoung Kim ~ Managing Director, LG Electronics East Africa