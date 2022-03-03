Shares

Penda Health has partnered Phillips Foundation in a bid to offer X-ray and Ultrasound services to Penda’s over 250,000 patients every year.

The new service offering will be delivered at Penda Health Kimathi Street branch that serves as an in-network referral centre for Penda Patients who need more specialized services.

Other specialist services offered in the branch include physician, gynecologist, and pediatrician consultations, dental services, advanced ultrasound, and advanced diagnostics and lab tests.

In addition to the X-Ray, Penda Health and Phillips Foundation will explore the use of handheld ultrasound (Lumify) technology in Kahawa West and Umoja 2 branches. This is aimed at improving the quality and reliability of ultrasound results, by using a cloud-based quality control system.

It is also expected to reduce the cost of providing individual ultrasounds by having the clinicians administer the ultrasound, with support from the cloud (instead of a dedicated ultrasound technician to be called to the centre to perform examinations).

Penda Health COO, Mr. Karim Moldeina, had this to say, “Through this partnership, we aim to provide quality healthcare to the communities that fall within the low to mid income level in the socio-economic pyramid. Our intention is to work together with Philips Foundation towards more cooperation as we venture into the future in line with our goals.”