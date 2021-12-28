Purchasing a quality smartphone is while on a budget is not an easy task. This is especially because a lot of the demand nowadays goes to midrange devices that have a lot more to offer. Luckily for shoppers, Safaricom is selling mid-range smartphones at affordable prices in all Safaricom Shops countrywide and on the Masoko website, and more so with their Lipa Polepole payment plan. If you are on a budget but still want to purchase a smartphone for yourself or your loved one this Christmas, here are 8 options you can choose from.
1. Huawei Y5 Lite at Ksh. 6,999
Screen size: 5.45 inches
Memory storage: 16 GB
RAM: 1 GB
Selfie camera: 5MP
Rear camera: 8MP
Battery: 3020mAh
2. TECNO Spark 6 GO at Ksh. 8,999
Screen size: 6.52 inches
Memory storage: 32 GB
RAM: 2 GB
Selfie camera: 8 MP
Rear camera: 8 MP, 13 MP
Battery: 5000mAh
3. Samsung Galaxy A01 at Ksh. 9,099
Screen size: 5.7 inches
Memory storage: 16 GB
RAM: 2 GB
Selfie camera: 5 MP
Rear camera: 13 MP + 2 MP
Battery: 3000mAh
4. Samsung Galaxy A3 Core at Ksh. 8,999
Screen size: 5.3 inches
Memory storage: 16 GB
RAM: 1 GB
Selfie camera: 5 MP
Rear camera: 8 MP
Battery: 3000mAh
5. realme C11 at Ksh. 12,099
Screen size: 6.5 inches
Memory storage: 32 GB
RAM: 2 GB
Selfie camera: 5 MP
Rear camera: 13 MP + 2 MP
Battery: 5000mAh
6. OPPO Reno 5F at Ksh. 28,999
Screen size: 6.43 inches
Memory storage: 128 GB
RAM: 8 GB
Selfie camera: 32 MP
Rear camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP +2 MP
Battery: 4310mAh
7. Nokia 1.4 at Ksh. 10,699
Screen size: 6.52 inches
Memory storage: 16 GB
RAM: 2 GB
Selfie camera: 5 MP
Rear camera: 8 MP + 2 MP
Battery: 4000mAh
8. Samsung Galaxy A52 at Ksh. 34,999
Screen size: 6.5 inches
Memory storage: 128 GB
RAM: 6 GB
Selfie camera: 32 MP
Rear camera: 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
Battery: 4500mAh