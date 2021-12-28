Shares

Purchasing a quality smartphone is while on a budget is not an easy task. This is especially because a lot of the demand nowadays goes to midrange devices that have a lot more to offer. Luckily for shoppers, Safaricom is selling mid-range smartphones at affordable prices in all Safaricom Shops countrywide and on the Masoko website, and more so with their Lipa Polepole payment plan. If you are on a budget but still want to purchase a smartphone for yourself or your loved one this Christmas, here are 8 options you can choose from.

1. Huawei Y5 Lite at Ksh. 6,999

Screen size: 5.45 inches

Memory storage: 16 GB

RAM: 1 GB

Selfie camera: 5MP

Rear camera: 8MP

Battery: 3020mAh

2. TECNO Spark 6 GO at Ksh. 8,999

Screen size: 6.52 inches

Memory storage: 32 GB

RAM: 2 GB

Selfie camera: 8 MP

Rear camera: 8 MP, 13 MP

Battery: 5000mAh

3. Samsung Galaxy A01 at Ksh. 9,099

Screen size: 5.7 inches

Memory storage: 16 GB

RAM: 2 GB

Selfie camera: 5 MP

Rear camera: 13 MP + 2 MP

Battery: 3000mAh

4. Samsung Galaxy A3 Core at Ksh. 8,999

Screen size: 5.3 inches

Memory storage: 16 GB

RAM: 1 GB

Selfie camera: 5 MP

Rear camera: 8 MP

Battery: 3000mAh

5. realme C11 at Ksh. 12,099

Screen size: 6.5 inches

Memory storage: 32 GB

RAM: 2 GB

Selfie camera: 5 MP

Rear camera: 13 MP + 2 MP

Battery: 5000mAh

6. OPPO Reno 5F at Ksh. 28,999

Screen size: 6.43 inches

Memory storage: 128 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Selfie camera: 32 MP

Rear camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP +2 MP

Battery: 4310mAh

7. Nokia 1.4 at Ksh. 10,699

Screen size: 6.52 inches

Memory storage: 16 GB

RAM: 2 GB

Selfie camera: 5 MP

Rear camera: 8 MP + 2 MP

Battery: 4000mAh

8. Samsung Galaxy A52 at Ksh. 34,999

Screen size: 6.5 inches

Memory storage: 128 GB

RAM: 6 GB

Selfie camera: 32 MP

Rear camera: 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP

Battery: 4500mAh