Shares

There are plenty of CMS options present in this day and age that are fighting for a piece of the pie. That said, while WordPress is the current market leader, there are options like Weebly and Squarespace that are offering a great content management solution as well. There are enterprise solutions like Joomla and Drupal that also deserve a mention, too. The fact is that crafting out content and having an online presence is a relatively new domain. Some CMS options like Wix and Ghost are also moving into this territory when it comes to having an online presence and especially if you are an enterprise client.

Elegant Media is an App development company that has been making a name for itself on the global stage. As a forward-thinking company that is crafting intuitive Apps for various industries, the use of a great CMS is an integral part in the business of Apps. The aspect of mobile development could be interlinked to a CMS as well. What is meant by this is the fact that a product or a service will need a website presence, too. This is vital since everything is search oriented in a day and age that is governed by search engines like Google.

It is true that there are many CMS solutions around, but one serious contender for a business would be Magnolia. It boasts strong security and is Java-based, which makes it seriously flexible. Mobile application development is an integral part when it comes to the extension of any business, and a website built on Magnolia would be an excellent combination as well. The best part of a CMS like Magnolia is that it offers a solution that provides an integration that involves the following: e-commerce, analytics, marketing automation, social media, CRM and ERP. This is vital and is similar to functional platforms like Zoho that provides a whole array of solutions that are very important for the running of a business.

All in all, it is important to note that when considering a CMS for a business, you should take into consideration all the features and aspects that are necessary. There is also the issue of cost that must be considered. But given the fact that a solution like Magnolia provides so many features and has rave reviews when it comes to being a comprehensive tool, then it surely needs to be in your shortlist. Another added benefit of Magnolia is that it is a headless CMS, and also offers the bliss of a WYSIWYG editor, which makes it familiar territory when it comes to the world of content management systems.