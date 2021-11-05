Shares

Guinness has launched a new campaign dubbed Black shines brightest, in Kenya. Guinness will work with content creators and influencers from across Kenya and Africa who embody the spirit of Black shines brightest in different ways to celebrate African creativity and ingenuity.

In Kenya, Guiness is working with various influencers including Adelle Onyango, Cris Njoki, Mutua Matheka, Chef Stephanie, Brian Musasia, Filbert Kwiche, Just Rioba, Dapper Brother, Olive Karmen and many others.

During the event, guests were entertained by the likes of Halisi the Band, Wanavokali, Nyashinski (he was performing live for the first time in two years) and Nandi from Tanzania.

The campaign will also feature various individuals from across the continent including Fireboy, Incredible Zigi from Ghana, Prince Nelson Enwerem from Nigeria, Tanzanian singer Nandy plus plenty more.

The launch follows a successful year across the African markets, in which Guinness saw organic sales grow by 32% across Africa. This growth was driven by its development in established markets like Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda and new markets like Tanzania where local production and new African variants like Guinness Smooth are confirming its credentials of quality and heritage with a local connection.

Speaking during the launch event, Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) Managing Director John Musunga said, “The campaign is about collaborating with young minds to tell the progressive narrative of Africa in a very compelling way.”

On her part, Anne Joy Michira, acting marketing and innovations Director at KBL said, “As the campaign launches, we will roll out a series of Brighthouse Bars which will appear in key cities all around the country. Fusing creativity and socializing, these cultural spaces will be a hub for people to connect and energize each other with creativity, inspiration and, of course, Guinness. Look out for more details about how you can be a part of the new Black Shines Brightest campaign and find out about Brighthouse Bars near you and online on our social media channels.”