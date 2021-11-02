Shares

Sama, a training data provider in Artificial Intelligence (AI) projects, has announced it has received the 2021 AI TechAward for Best in Machine Learning Platforms.

The annual awards celebrate companies leading in technical innovation, adoption, and reception in the AI and machine learning industry and by the developer community, presented by AI DevWorld.

The winners for the 2021 awards were selected from more than 100 entries submitted per category globally, and announced during a virtual AI DevWorld conference. The conference targeted software engineers and data scientists interested in AI as well as AI dev professionals looking for a landscape view on the newest AI technologies.

For over a decade, organizations such as Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA and others have continued to rely on Sama to deliver secure, high-quality training data and model validation for their machine learning projects.

Sama hires over 90% of its workforce from low-income backgrounds and marginalized populations, including unemployed urban and rural youth that are traditionally excluded from the digital economy.

The company has remained committed to connecting people to dignified digital work and paying them living wages that solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges. This includes reducing poverty, empowering women, and mitigating climate change. As a result, it has helped over 56,000 people lift themselves out of poverty, increased wages of workers up to 4 times, and provided over 11,000 hours of training to youth and women, who comprise over 50% of their workforce in both Kenya and Uganda offices.

Earlier this year, the company was recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row.