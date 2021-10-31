Shares

realme has released the realme GT Master Edition series in East Africa to meet the growing demand for high-end stylish mobile phones.

Designed by industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa, the realme GT Master Edition Series has a suitcase design style at the back, which realme introduced as the industry’s first 3D vegan leather technology.

The realme GT Explorer Master Edition comes with a Snapdragon 870 processor, 120Hz AMOLED display, stainless-steel liquid cooling technology and a 65W fast charging system with a 4300mAH battery. The smartphone also has a triple-camera setup that includes a 50 MP Sony IMX766 main camera, a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a black and white portrait lens.

realme GT Master Edition is equipped with Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, using the TSMC 6nm process technology. The realme GT Master Edition also has the same stainless-steel liquid cooling system, 120Hz Samsung AMOLED display, 65W SuperDart with a 4300mAh battery.

The realme GT Explorer Master Edition will retail from Ksh. 45,000, Kenya while the realme GT Master Edition will retail from Ksh. 37,000.

In the future, realme GT series will be the flagship series of realme, focusing on leap-forward performance and trendsetting design.

realme GT Master Edition series specifications

Network technology: GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G

Body dimensions: 159.2 mm x 73.5 mm x 8.0/8.7 mm (depending on color)

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (~85.3% screen-to-body ratio)

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

OS: Android 11, Realme UI 2.0

Chipset: Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 670 & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 670)

GPU: Adreno 642L

Internal storage: 128 GB, 256 GB

RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB

Main camera: Triple rear camera set-up 64 MP (wide)

8 MP (ultrawide)

2 MP (macro)

Selfie camera: Single camera set-up 32 MP (wide)

USB: USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Battery type: Li-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast charging 65W

Colours: Black, Gray, White, Aurora