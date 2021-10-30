Shares

Workpay has extended its business operations to Nigeria. The startup allows SMEs to easily manage and pay their employees from anywhere in Africa.

With Workpay, clients are able to track time, process a locally compliant payroll and pay their employees through a web portal and mobile self-service app.

The startup has taken part in a series of accelerator programs in the last two years including the Y combinator, Google accelerator, and Pangea accelerator.

Currently, the company has more than 300 active clients and processes Ksh. Ksh. 278 million (USD 2.5 million) in monthly payroll disbursements to banks and mobile wallets.

Commenting on the startups expansion to Nigeria, Workpay CEO and co-Founder, Paul Kimani, said, “It is assuring to support companies like Flutterwave, Paystack, and Yoco to name a few, in their growth endeavors towards conquering the continent. I am confident that what we are building resonates with the pains of companies of different nature and continuously meets their needs as they grow. We believe Nigeria will be the key to unlocking immense potential for wide adoption, not only in West Africa but throughout Africa.”

Last year, Workpay received Ksh. 233 million (USD 2.1 million) in seed funding to fully accelerate expansion to other markets, beginning with Nigeria. The company is currently in the process of doing a Series A.

“The platform is constantly improving. A few weeks ago we totally revamped our User interface for a better experience for our customers in terms of navigation, user journey, new features and an overly a nicer look. This has been done based on constant client feedback ensuring their pain points are fully considered,” concluded Paul.