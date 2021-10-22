Shares

Technology has had a profound effect on education as a whole, and specifically student performance in school. The consequences have been both negative and positive. While the bad outcomes are not preventable, schools can ensure that students use technology correctly. With the appropriate methods, course instructors can ensure that learners benefit immensely from education.

1. Spaces for virtual learning

One advantage of technology is that it has made it possible for learners to join classes remotely. Students no longer need to attend school physically, and they can learn from wherever they are. It is a very inexpensive process because it allows students to save on commuting costs. The school can also host multiple classes at the same time without needing too much space. Virtual classes also allow students from different parts of the globe to interact and work together on group projects. These forms of collaboration promote the sharing of knowledge. All in all, virtual classes provide equal opportunities for all learners to study and graduate.

2. Tools for efficiency

Technology also simplifies the learning process. For instance, it allows learners to use online tools like calculators to complete math problems fast. When it comes to essay writing, writers can now reference their work using tools like Zotero. Doing that saves time and increases the writer’s accuracy. On top of referencing tools, one can also use grammar check apps to proofread their work and remove errors. Other tools include productivity applications that allow students to restrict access to other distracting applications when they want to focus on their studies. For those who want to learn, the number of tools available is limitless.

3. Easy research

Before the growth of technology and the widespread sharing of information, learners visited physical libraries to access books and other research materials. There was an advantage to this because it reduced plagiarism and piracy while encouraging scholarship. However, that restricted access made the research process tedious, long, and difficult for learners without access to schools and libraries. Today, information is free. It is available to anyone with an internet connection, no matter where they are. That kind of free access makes learning easy and accessible.

4. Access to academic help

When starting a new course, you will realize that asking for help is one of the fastest ways to improve. When you speak to experts on your syllabus, they can pinpoint your weaknesses and help you fix the problem. Your professor should be the first person you consult whenever you are failing in your classes. Your classmates, especially those who perform well, should be the next option. You can work on group projects and study together. Technology also gives learners access to professional help from experts online. For instance, edutized.com offers live help when you get stuck. Live online help is perfect for you when you have an urgent assignment to finish.

5. Better organization skills

Different applications allow students to keep up with all their classes and scheduled activities. With apps like Google Calendar, the learner can add all their assignments to the calendar and receive notifications whenever the lesson is about to start. That way, they can avoid missing classes. Using G-suite email, schools can add students to Google Classroom and send their assignments virtually on the platform. The projects are also monitored, and lecturers offer deadlines so students can track their coursework. With these tools, the learner can avoid missing important dates.

Summary

Technology even the playing fields when it comes to education. Unfortunately, it can also expand the gap between students, making their inequalities even more apparent. However, this is preventable by using available resources to help all students.