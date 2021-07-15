Shares

Twitter has announced that it will be shutting down its Fleets stories feature on August 3rd due to low usage. The feature which enables one to put up stories that disappear after a short period of time will be shut down after just being live for nine months.

Fleets is being shut down due to hesitancy in usage by tweeps. Ironically, on other platforms such as Snapchat, Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook, stories that disappear is where the action is.

Twitter has struggled to get new users to post regularly and not just consume other people’s tweets. As such, Fleets was its shot at using Stories, the popular social media format invented by Snapchat and further popularized by Instagram, to lower the pressure around tweeting.

Ilya Brown, Twitter’s vice president of product, had this to say, “We hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter. But, in the time since we introduced Fleets to everyone, we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped.”