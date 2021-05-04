Shares

Tecno has launched the Spark 7P with the target market being Gen Z. The phone is the latest iteration of the Spark series.

The phones comes with a dynamic 16MP AI Triple Camera which will enable the youth, to capture every minute detail of their busy lives. The AI lens ensures that users can take striking portraits even in the low light conditions. With its shallow depth of field, the super night mode helps capture exclusive moments most effortlessly with exemplified images, enabling the users to always see their world in the brightest of lights. The Smile Snapshot, powered by the AI Portrait, incorporates facial recognition intelligence allowing the users to capture that perfect smile. Video Bokeh, natural Video Beautify and a Slow-Motion shooting at 240fps all work to bring out the photographer in you.

The Spark 7P comes with a 6.8-inch edge-to-edge display which works to deliver the most captivating cinematic experience. Users will also be able to enjoy the smooth, snappy, and refreshing experience with a 6.8-inch clear screen at a blazing-fast 90Hz refresh rate.

With a 2.0GHz, Octa-core processor, dedicated 820MHz graphics unit and 128/64GB ROM + 4GB RAM, SPARK 7P benchmarks at twice the speed of the previous generation. Animations are smoother, apps load quicker, and photos are sharper.

It comes with a 5000mAh battery which means that you don’t have to carry your charger around like an extra appendage. The 5000mAh battery holds the exceptional capability of retaining power on your phone for 14 days without any recharging.

Stephen Ha, General Manager of TECNO Mobile, had this to say, TECNO is always bearing the young generations’ demands in mind to provide them the best of contemporary technologies in artistic designs. With popularity in over 60 markets, TECNO showcases its mastery of serving the youth-generation consumers who are young at heart and inspires them to never stop pursuing excellence. TECNO SPARK 7 series are the ones what reflect our promise to the Gen-Z the most with the most advanced technologies like the BIGGER and BETTER display to bring them immersive cinema experience at the fingertips, and the ungraded 16MP AI Triple Camera for them to embrace a clearer world.”