We are all moved by images, words, music, aroma, or familiar tastes that bring us back to the past. It could be the sound of a plane in the sky, the hot dog aroma in the summer, or a photo of a favorite toy. When the experience triggers positive memory, it triggers nostalgia for moments or special places in our lives; We remember it with passions.

These familiarity and passions that many brands have been approved for the past year. So much, we consider the marketing of nostalgic digital trends for 2021. That is why we see explosions from the past in all Super Bowl advertisements, like the cast “that the 70s show” representing Cheetos, or Wayne and Garth for Uber. Looking for convenience in the past as long as the difficulties today have become a coping mechanism, and the brand has been there to give the medicine.

Here are some examples of recent nostalgic marketing that might get you traveling, too.

1. Duncan Hines and Fruity Pebbles

Leave it to Duncan Hines to bring us back to childhood with fruit pebble cake kit. While the kit celebrates the 50th anniversary of the cereal, it is impossible that it does not take advantage of nostalgia for those who spend a lot of the morning with a bowl of fruit gravel and an episode of flintstones – or whatever the television shows at that time.

2. Gunung Dew and Bob Ross

Perhaps one of the more deep nostalgic digital marketing certification campaigns in the past few times is Dew Mountain. The drink brand creates a YouTube episode organized by the deceased Bob Ross (using all hosts of technology and doubled to do it), which puts the front brand and the center of painting lessons that looked directly from the 1980s. This campaign is promoted through TV spots, influencer marketing, and online auctions.

3. Gucci and Loewe

Luxury fashion brands also find success with nostalgic marketing. On social media, Gucci promotes Donald Duck’s clothing collection. This is also a collection released featuring Doraemon and Pokemon for the past year. Loewe launched a ready-to-wear collaboration and accessory featuring Totoro in January. Both brands utilize nostalgia in the hope of creating emotional bonds with their audience, one study shows that it will produce customers who are willing to pay more for their products and less likely to churn.

4. Netflix

Streaming services are no stream of nostalgic programming, but in 2021 we see pure dedication to it. After the success of Cobra Kai and Queen’s gambit last year, a clear audience not only looking for content but also devoured it. As part of the digital marketing campaign, Netflix made a new old one again with Firefly Lane – where we were happy to see a flashback to the 1970s and 1980s – and the last blockbuster, a nostalgic documentary from the brand demise.

5. Coleman

Outdoor recreation brand is an icon itself. So, when it encourages vintage equipment on social media recently, not surprisingly, nostalgic factors in the game. In fact, this post received some of the highest involvement, showing this kind of throwback content exactly as the most connected by the audience.

Where marketing nostalgia towards the rest in 2021

The future has been very unpredictable, but with the digital trend we have seen in nostalgic marketing so far, it is safe to say it will be the center stage for the rest of this year. Because the opportunity for in-people events increases and people move more often, you can hope to see what has worked in digital transfers to other areas such as guarantee printing, signage, out of home (Ooh), and promotional products.

