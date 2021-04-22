Shares

Mobile tech brand, TECNO mobile, has launched the innovative Spark 7P smartphone for Gen Z. The new smartphone will be available in the global market soon.

The phone runs on Android 10 plus EMUI 10.1 operating systems and comes with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). It also comes with a 6.8 inch touchscreen, the new Helio G70 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage, 16 MP main camera with a Quad Camera setup and a 8 MP selfie camera. It also has a large 5000 mAh battery.

Stephen Ha, General Manager of TECNO Mobile, said during the launch, “TECNO is always bearing the young generations’ demands in mind to provide them the best of contemporary technologies in artistic designs. With popularity in over 60 markets, TECNO showcases its mastery of serving the youth-generation consumers who are “young at heart”, and inspires them to never stop pursuing excellence. TECNO SPARK 7 series are the ones what reflect our promise to the Gen-Z the most with the most advanced technologies like the BIGGER and BETTER display to bring them immersive cinema experience at the fingertips, and the ungraded 16MP AI Triple Camera for them to embrace a clearer world.”

Techno Spark 7P specifications

Display: 6.77 x 3.07 x 0.36 inches

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen size: 6.8 inches

Resolution: 720 x 1640 pixels

OS: Android 11, HIOS 7.5

Chipset: Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G52 2EEMC2

Memory Card slot: microSDXC

Internal storage: 64 GB / 128 GB

RAM: 4 GB

Main camera: Triple camera set-up 16 MP

Selfie camera: Single camera set-up 8 MP

USB: microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Colours: Alps Blue, Spruce Green, Magnet Black, Summer Mojito