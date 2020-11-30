Shares

LG Electronics in partnership with Opalnet Limited have donated PuriCare wearable air purifiers worth Ksh. 5 million to COVID-19 frontline health workers.

The air purifiers have been donated to the Kenya Medical Association (KMA) for further distribution to medical workers at the COVID-19 frontline.

The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier utilizes two H13 HEPA filters which prevent up to 99.95 percent of harmful airborne matter such as viruses, bacteria and common allergens from entering the respiratory system.

LG Electronics East Africa Managing Director Mr. Sa Nyoung Kim said that the air purifier comes at a time when the country’s medical workers need for high quality personal protective equipment is high.

“We strongly believe that the protection of our doctors is a fundamental aspect in flattening the COVID-19 curve in Kenya. We have used the latest of LG’s air care technology to create high-performance filters and sensor-controlled fans to ensure the air purifiers provide clean air and optimal breathing comfort anywhere, anytime,” said Mr. Kim.

Designed after extensive ergonomic facial analysis to fit snugly on most adult faces, LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier minimizes air leakage around the nose and chin and is comfortable to wear for extended periods of time. The built-in rechargeable 820mAh battery delivers up to eight hours of operation at low speed and two hours on the highest setting. And because key components such as filters, inner cover, face guard, ear straps and strap extenders are easy to remove or replace, the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is easy to keep hygienically clean.

“PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier was developed to address the growing demand worldwide for products that can improve personal hygiene at a time when it’s needed most. This groundbreaking device offers a new level of portable protection, making it possible for consumers to comfortably breathe clean air on-the-go so they have one less thing to worry about,” said Mr. Kim.

Kenya Medical Association President Dr. Were Onyino commended LG for stepping in to support the association efforts in advocating for the welfare of doctors amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Inadequate personal protective equipment for healthcare workers has been a great hindrance to service delivery for medical workers countrywide. While KMA is gratified that local manufacturers have joined the effort to manufacture and supply these indispensable items, we welcome LG’s donation of this much need masks that will help our medical workers delivery great service to our citizens,” said Dr. Were.