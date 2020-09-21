Shares

Video on demand service, Showmax, has announced that DStv Premium customers will be able to able to add Showmax Standard to their account for free.

DStv Premium customers will now be able to add Showmax standard to their DStv bill at no extra cost. Premium customers will be able to binge on movies, local and international series and kids shows such as Selina, Sol Family, Kina, Power, Lovecraft Country, Njoro wa Uba and Siren.

It’s time to level up…. FOR FREE! If you’re on DStv Premium, you can add Showmax to your bill at no cost. For other packages, add this amazing experience at a 50% discount. Simply download the DStv app or sign into https://t.co/G0esKgojJG & select Showmax to activate. pic.twitter.com/Oh9Lwtvk75 — DStv Kenya (@DStv_Kenya) September 3, 2020

How to Add Showmax to your DStv bill from the My DStv app

Download the My DStv app ( iOS or Android ) Select ‘Showmax on Us’, followed by ‘Activate Now’. Start watching.

How to Add Showmax to your DStv bill from your desktop

Go to www.DStvAfrica.com and log in. Locate the Showmax banner on your account dashboard. Click ‘Activate’. You’ll be prompted to create a Showmax account – click Create Account. If you already have a Showmax account, just sign in and start watching.

Once you have activated Showmax on the DStv Africa website, you’ll be redirected to the Showmax website to sign in and start watching.

You can then watch your favourite shows now, either through your connected Explora, on your laptop or PC, or through the Showmax app on your smartphone or tablet.