Video on demand service, Showmax, has announced that DStv Premium customers will be able to able to add Showmax Standard to their account for free.

DStv Premium customers will now be able to add Showmax standard to their DStv bill at no extra cost. Premium customers will be able to binge on movies, local and international series and kids shows such as Selina, Sol Family, Kina, Power, Lovecraft Country, Njoro wa Uba and Siren.

 

How to Add Showmax to your DStv bill from the My DStv app

  1. Download the My DStv app (iOS or Android)
  2. Select ‘Showmax on Us’, followed by ‘Activate Now’.
  3. Start watching.

How to Add Showmax to your DStv bill from your desktop

  1. Go to www.DStvAfrica.com and log in.
  2. Locate the Showmax banner on your account dashboard.
  3. Click ‘Activate’.
  4. You’ll be prompted to create a Showmax account – click Create Account. If you already have a Showmax account, just sign in and start watching.

Once you have activated Showmax on the DStv Africa website, you’ll be redirected to the Showmax website to sign in and start watching. 

You can then watch your favourite shows now, either through your connected Explora, on your laptop or PC, or through the Showmax app on your smartphone or tablet.

There are no special deals for DStv subscribers for Showmax Pro at the moment.

Showmax Mobile costs Ksh 380 per month while Showmax Standard costs Ksh. 760 per month. There’s also Showmax Pro which costs Ksh. 1,050 for mobile while the Showmax Pro standard costs Ksh. 2,100.Using the mobile package, customers are able to stream video content on Showmax, through smartphones and tablets. With the standard package, customers are able to access video content on Showmax on all platforms including web, Android app, iOS app, Smart TV apps among others.

 

Showmax Showmax Pro
Showmax Showmax Mobile Showmax Pro Showmax Pro Mobile
Ksh. 760 Ksh. 380 Ksh. 2,100 Ksh. 1050