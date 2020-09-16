Shares

Technology company, itel, plans to relaunch its brand on 18th September 2020 in the Kenyan market with a virtual event.

The event will be aired at 7.30pm on KTN and on itel’s Facebook page. The event will also be rerun on NTV at 7.30pm on 19th September 2020.

itel is a Transsion Group company that is known in this market for selling affordable phones. The company now plans to reposition its brand in Kenya to include other products it manufacturers. The company has been in the market for over 10 years but it has been largely selling phones in this market. The company now plans to expand its product offering to include others such as home appliances and wearable devices. There are rumours that the company may start selling its TVs in Kenya.

itel becomes the third Transsion Group company after Syinix and Infinix to expand into the home appliances market in Kenya.

Among the products that itel plans to launch tomorrow is the itel S16 smartphone. This new phone is a successor to the S15 which was launched in Kenya in 2019. The S15 was an entry level device and it would be interesting to see how much its sister phone costs.

The itel S16 is rumoured to be coming with features such as HD+ waterdrop screen, with stylish narrow bezel, and 16MP selfie camera). It is expected that the S16 will come with better hardware and software.