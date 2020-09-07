Shares

Consumer electronics company, Infinix, has today announced that it has launched the Infinix Zero 8 smartphone in the Kenyan market. This flagship device is part of the Zero series and is the successor to the popular Infinix Zero 7.

The Infinix Zero 8 is available a retail price at Ksh. 28,999 and is available on Jumia and other offline retail outlets. The phone will also come with a guarantee policy of up to 25 months. The policy will cover repairs on the Zero 8 if it malfunctions within that 25 month period.

The Infinix Zero 8 comes in a stylish and fashion-focused exterior. According to Mike Zhang, Infinix Kenya Brand Manager “Infinix is taking a step to be more premium and able to compete and be the face of this new direction as a fashion-conscious brand. This direction is very much in tandem with our target customers, whose lifestyle can be described as image and fashion-conscious and trendy, with a taste for high end gadgets.”

Infinix Zero 8 smartphone runs on Android v10 operating system. It is powered by an Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) processor, a MediaTek Helio G90T Chipset, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It comes with a bezel-less screen and dual punch-hole cameras on the front.

Infinix Zero 8 smartphone also comes with a 6.85 inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 Pixels and 407 ppi pixel density. It will comes with a quad camera set up with 64 MP main camera, 8 MP Wide Angle, 2 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera + 2 MP Depth Camera with features like Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, and Face detection. It also has a dual selfie camera i.e. 48MP + 8MP. The phone has a 4400 mAh battery and connectivity features such as WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, Volte, and more.

Infinix Zero 8 specifications

Dimensions: 6.64 x 3.00 x 0.36 inches

Weight: 205 grams

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.85 inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

OS: Android 10

Chipset: Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G76 MC4

Internal storage: 128 GB

RAM: 8GB

Main camera: Quad camera setup

64 MP (wide)

8 MP (ultrawide)

2 MP (depth)

2 MP (depth)

Selfie camera: Dual camera setup

48 MP (wide)

8 MP (ultrawide)

Battery: non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh

Other features: Fingerprint sensor (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass