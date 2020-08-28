Shares

Huawei 5G wireless and core network equipment has passed the GSMA’s Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme (NESAS).

Huawei’s 5G wireless and core network equipment i.e. 5G RAN gNodeB, 5G Core UDG,UDM,UNC,UPCF and LTE eNodeB has passed the GSMA’s network assurance standard.

NESAS is a standardized cybersecurity assessment mechanism jointly defined by GSMA and 3GPP, together with major global operators, vendors, industry partners and regulators. It provides an industry-wide security assurance framework to facilitate improvements in security levels across the mobile industry. It is a voluntary scheme through which network equipment vendors subject their product development and lifecycle processes to a comprehensive security audit against the currently active NESAS release and its security requirements.

GSMA NESAS, which is widely accepted in the industry, ensures that the relevant equipment meets the Scheme’s network security and reliability requirements. NESAS covers 20 assessment categories, defining security requirements and an assessment framework for 5G product development and product lifecycle processes. Additionally it uses security test cases defined by 3GPP to assess the security of network equipment. The summary independent audit reports of the NESAS assessment can be found here gsma.com/nesas-participating-vendors.

“GSMA NESAS is the latest approach in assessing the network security of mobile communications. In the 5G era, NESAS provides a standardized and effective cyber security assessment, which allows the communications industry to ensure fairness. The Assessment is also a valuable reference for stakeholders, such as operators, equipment vendors, government regulators, and application service providers. Huawei has always focused on technology-driven cyber security. We welcome NESAS with full support and collaboration. We also invite the entire industry to jointly promote the development of a more aligned mobile communications market.” – said Devin Duan, Head of 5G E2E Cybersecurity Marketing, Huawei.

Prior to passing GSMA NESAS, Huawei also passed the 5G cyber security test by China’s IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group. These test specifications are based on the 3GPP international standards for 5G security assurance.