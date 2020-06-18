Shares

Smartphone manufacturer Vivo has announced that it will launch its first ever dual punch hole camera phone in Kenya, the vivo V19, on June 24.

The vivo V19 runs on Android 10 coupled with vivo’s own Funtouch 10. It also comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and Adreno 616 GPU and a large 4500mAh battery which comes coupled with Dual-Engine Fast Charging capability.

vivo V19 comes with an L-shaped quad rear camera with a LED flash and a dual punch selfie camera. The rear quad camera includes a 48MP primary camera, 8MP super wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP Bokeh camera. The selfie camera comes with 32MP and 8MP cameras.

The phone’s other features include 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage (expandable via microSD card) , in-display fingerprint sensor, and a Type-C USB port.

According to the vivo Smartphone Kenya CEO, Arthur Xian “vivo is committed to innovating with the consumer in mind, and V19 reflects our deep understanding of consumers’ needs. With industry-leading selfie technology, a beautiful design, and strong performance, V19 is perfect for young consumers who care about camera and entertainment features.”

Vivo V19 Specifications and Price in Kenya