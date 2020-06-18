Shares

Smartphone manufacturer Vivo has announced that it will launch its first ever dual punch hole camera phone in Kenya, the vivo V19, on June 24.

The vivo V19 runs on Android 10 coupled with vivo’s own Funtouch 10. It also comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor and Adreno 616 GPU and a large 4500mAh battery which comes coupled with Dual-Engine Fast Charging capability.

vivo V19 comes with an L-shaped quad rear camera with a LED flash and a dual punch selfie camera. The rear quad camera includes a 48MP primary camera, 8MP super wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP Bokeh camera. The selfie camera comes with 32MP and 8MP cameras.

The phone’s other features include 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage (expandable via microSD card) , in-display fingerprint sensor, and a Type-C USB port.

According to the vivo Smartphone Kenya CEO, Arthur Xian “vivo is committed to innovating with the consumer in mind, and V19 reflects our deep understanding of consumers’ needs. With industry-leading selfie technology, a beautiful design, and strong performance, V19 is perfect for young consumers who care about camera and entertainment features.”

Screen Size 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels (~409 ppi density)
20:9 aspect ratio, 800 nits brightness, HDR 10
Platform Operating System Android 10; Funtouch 10
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
CPU Octa-core (2×2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver)
GPU Adreno 616
Memory RAM 8GB
Internal storage 128GB/256GB UFS 2.1
Network Technology 4G LTE
SIM Dual SIM
Camera Main 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)video: 4K at 30fps, 1080p at 30 and 60fps
Selfie 32 MP, f/2.1, 23mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm
8 MP, f/2.3, 17mm (ultrawide)Video 1080p at 30fps
Battery Size 4500mAh
Type Li-Ion | 33W fast charging (0% -54% in 30 minutes)
Colours Piano Black/Gleam Black, Mystic Silver/Sleek Silver
Features In-display fingerprint reader, USB Type C, Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE

