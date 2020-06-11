Shares

On-demand ordering & delivery firm, GoBEBA has announced that it has partnered with Twiga to deliver fresh farm produce to its customers.

The deal will see consumers within and in the outskirts of Nairobi such as Thika, Kahawa, Rongai and Syokimau, access fresh Twiga Foods produce through GoBEBA.

GoBEBA becomes the 5th on-demand delivery firm to partner with Twiga Foods, increasing the supply of fresh produce to online consumers and creating increased market demand for farmers.

The platform will now provide fresh fruits and vegetables including potatoes, bananas, and kales among others to customers visiting their platform. A fresh food bundle containing 25Kgs of produce will cost Ksh. 1800 only and will include potatoes, onions, carrots, capsicum, avocado, oranges, watermelon, and pineapple.

According to Mr. Peter Ndiang’ui, GoBEBA CEO & Co-Founder, the partnership will allow customers visiting the site in search of cooking gas, to also take advantage of cheaper produce from farms supplied by Twiga Foods.

“We have so far been selling and delivering cooking gas and household items. A month ago, we recorded a 200% increase in demand for these items. With the increasing demand, we have now added fresh farm produce. This makes GoBEBA a one-stop- shop for household items, cooking gas and farm fresh produce. “Twiga Foods allows us to source the products directly from farms to consumer tables. This, at the end of the day, creates value for farmers leveraging on online platforms such as ours,” Mr. Ndiang’ui added.

Twiga Foods Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Peter Njonjo noted that partnerships with other Business-to-Consumer online platforms, will not only increase avenues for access to supply for consumers especially during this period of Covid-19 that presents restrictions to movement, but it will also diversify access to demand for local farmers.

“Leveraging Business-to-Consumer online platforms during this period is inevitable. It is for this reason that we are forming strategic partnerships to ensure that end consumers get access to quality and affordable produce and that the farming ecosystem gets access to an addressable market.” Said Mr. Njonjo.

GoBeba’s COVID-19 category on their website has been instrumental in providing access to household necessities. The delivery platform seeks to add even more categories making it a one stop shop for consumers.

GoBEBA is a consumer goods distributor utilizing a combination of on-demand logistics and e-commerce technologies to deliver daily essentials like cooking gas , fresh farm produce and packaged food to urban consumers within an hour.

Twiga Foods is a business to business food distribution platform that builds markets for agricultural producers, food manufacturers and retailers.