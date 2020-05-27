Shares

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) through a circular sent to all banks has ordered them to verify the contents of all safety deposit boxes in their custody. In the past, banks have not been verifying the contents of the boxes.

This is in a bid to avoid scenarios whereby clients can hide proceeds of crime in the boxes away from the scrutiny of authorities. This was well illustrated last year when fake currency was found to have been stashed in a safety deposit box in one of the banks.

The banks are required to verify the contents of the safety deposit boxes in their custody so as to ascertain that they don not contain anything illegal. This should be done in the presence of the customers and a report submitted to the CBK by 31st December 2020.

In my opinion, this is a wise move in that it gives those who engage in illegal activities like corruption less room to maneuver.